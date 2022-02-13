The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 74.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

