The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 222.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

