The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,388. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

