The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Cut by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,438 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 0.9% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.