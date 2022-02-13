The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.17 ($10.33).

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.94) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 730 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 685.40 ($9.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 789.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 752.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The company has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

