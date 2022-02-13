The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

SWZ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.