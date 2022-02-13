Third Point LLC Acquires 10,650 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Third Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 230,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.45 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.