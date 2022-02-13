THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 186.1% in January

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of THKLY opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. THK has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that THK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

