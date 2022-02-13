THORChain Price Hits $3.85 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00009226 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $33.80 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.