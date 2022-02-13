ThreeFold Reaches Market Cap of $8.09 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $107,576.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00189696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.84 or 0.06824692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

