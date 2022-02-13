Throne Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Throne has a market cap of $43.70 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Throne has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,702,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

