thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TKAMY stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.87) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

