Tokes Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars.

