TOWER (TOWER) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. TOWER has a market cap of $7.12 million and $169,219.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105187 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

