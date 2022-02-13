Trabzonspor Fan Token Trading Up 22.9% This Week (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00012295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00299763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

