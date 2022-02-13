Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.77 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $77.77 million and approximately $49.88 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,588,287 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

