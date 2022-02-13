Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.04 or 0.06785038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.13 or 0.99854600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048886 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.