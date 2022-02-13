Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

