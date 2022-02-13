Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is SRS Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SRS Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,779,831 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 5.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Twitter worth $404,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

