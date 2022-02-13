UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

