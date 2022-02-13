Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $96,097.65 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $8,982.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $96,097.65 or 2.29272093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00036732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00104298 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.