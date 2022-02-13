Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Position Decreased by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,426 shares during the period. Upwork comprises approximately 1.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Upwork worth $75,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $20,211,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

