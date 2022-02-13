UREEQA Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $30,455.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.04 or 0.06785038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.13 or 0.99854600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048886 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

