Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64,400.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Vai has a total market cap of $55.20 million and approximately $64,400.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.84 or 0.06824692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.53 or 1.00159001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049228 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

