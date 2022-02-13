Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8,495.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,507 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.90 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.