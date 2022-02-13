Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

