Velas (VLX) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $617.39 million and $8.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003745 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,260,797,927 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

