Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to post earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

