Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.07% of Visa worth $311,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $224.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

