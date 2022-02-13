Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.77. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

