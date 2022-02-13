Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,270 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Bank OZK worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.