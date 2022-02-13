Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

EXPD stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.