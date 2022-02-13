Voya Investment Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King reduced their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

