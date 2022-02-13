Voya Investment Management LLC Has $11.72 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,490 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Pure Storage worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.