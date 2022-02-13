Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.