Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Xylem by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.