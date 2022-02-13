Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,822 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

