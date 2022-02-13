Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,849 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of HealthEquity worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

HealthEquity stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -821.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

