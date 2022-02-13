Waves Enterprise Market Cap Hits $7.39 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $7.39 million and $389,846.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.73 or 0.06800865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.15 or 0.99881024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006418 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.