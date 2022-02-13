WAX Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $630.15 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,852,055,256 coins and its circulating supply is 1,951,063,536 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

