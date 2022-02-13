Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EAD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 427,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,042. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

