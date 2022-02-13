Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EAD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 427,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,042. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
