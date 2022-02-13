Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $9.67 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.67 or 0.00023166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,315,629 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

