Wolves of Wall Street Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $163,418.40 and approximately $480.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.65 or 0.00061409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00036781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00104821 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.