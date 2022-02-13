Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.10% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.