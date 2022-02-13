Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Head to Head Survey

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $2.96 billion 5.32 $345.30 million ($0.39) -113.87 Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -3.29% 3.29% 2.02% Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yandex and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $83.80, suggesting a potential upside of 88.70%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Summary

Yandex beats Nextdoor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nextdoor

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

