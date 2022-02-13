Ycash Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,919.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $20,919.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00272811 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00077181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00093661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003335 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,165,438 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

