Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Tops $3.03

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00007234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $258.58 million and $25.12 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.06810457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,755.13 or 0.99667264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,325,689 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

