YOU COIN Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $108,838.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

