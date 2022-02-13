Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Equitable reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

EQH stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

