Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,673,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,216. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $108.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

